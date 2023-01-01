Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Dan Ackroyd set for roles in Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel

The surviving cast members of 'Ghostbusters' will appear in the 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' sequel.

Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver and Dan Ackroyd are among the stars from the 1984 classic who will be feature in the next movie in the franchise, with filmmakers planning to shift the action from New York to London.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Studio bosses are taking a classic franchise, setting it in a new location but keeping the magic of the original. It’s going to be brilliant.

“'Ghostbusters' has always been synonymous with New York, but to mix things up this time the team was thinking of other great cities with a haunted history.

“London is perfect. It gives so much license to look back at classic landmarks and British history, but still in an urban setting.

“The plans look very cool, and getting the original stars interested wasn’t difficult. They all love the movies and look back at them very fondly."

The news comes a month after it was announced Gil Kenan will be directing the sequel, with 'Ghostbusters Afterlife' filmmaker moving into a writer-producer role.

Gil said: "It's an absolute honour to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga.

"I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a 'Ghostbusters' film."

Jason – the son of the late 'Ghostbusters' director Ivan Reitman – said: "A few years ago, my father handed me the keys to Ecto-1, and together we made 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'.

"Words will never express how grateful I am to have made a film with my father by my side. It's now time to hand those keys to my creative partner and fellow Ghostbuster Gil Kenan, a brilliant director who will keep the Spengler spirit alive.

"I can only hope to provide him the same producorial care and support that my father showed me."

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' cast members Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Carrie Coon are all set to return for the new movie.