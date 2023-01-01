Jennifer Coolidge named Woman of the Year by Harvard's Hasty Pudding Theatricals

Jennifer Coolidge has been named the 2023 Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals.



Organisers announced on Tuesday that The White Lotus star would be honoured with the student theatrical society's annual award for Woman of the Year.



The American Pie star follows in the footsteps of previous recipients including Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Anne Hathaway, Kerry Washington, and Jennifer Garner.



"We are so excited to welcome Jennifer Coolidge back to her hometown and to Harvard, the iconic setting of Legally Blonde. Her glittering personality and comedic presence are so Pudding," Man and Woman of the Year coordinator Maya Dubin said in a statement. "We know she'll fit right into the Pudding's musical spectacular, though she'll still have to earn her Pudding Pot onstage."



Producer Sarah Mann added, "It is an absolute dream for us to honour Jennifer Coolidge as our Woman of the Year on the heels of her recent accolades for The White Lotus... We know our Pudding Pot will look phenomenal alongside her new Golden Globe, and we swear we won't whisk her away to a palazzo in Palermo!"



The Boston-born actress will receive the honour on 4 February. The event includes a parade around Harvard Square and a celebratory roast followed by a presentation of the honour.



Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk was named the 2023 Man of the Year. He will be celebrated in a similar fashion on 2 February.