Lauren Sánchez 'so proud' of blended family with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez has detailed how she and Jeff Bezos have been blending their families.

While speaking to the Wall Street Journal for an interview published on Wednesday, the Killer Movie star walked through a typical day of co-parenting seven children.

Lauren shares 15-year-old Eleanor and 16-year-old Evan with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, and 21-year-old Nikki with her ex Tony Gonzalez. The media personality’s husband Jeff Bezos shares three sons and one adopted daughter with his ex-wife Mackenzie Scott.

“On a typical Saturday, we hang out, we have dinner with the kids, which is always fun because you never know where the conversation is going to go with this many kids,” Lauren told WSJ Magazine in her 25 January interview. “We are the Brady Bunch!”

She added she would also speak to her exes on a typical day.

“My greatest example is the relationship I have with my eldest son's father, Tony,” Lauren revealed. “Tony and his wife (October ‘Tobie’ Gonzalez) are my best friends. Tony and Tobie were at Thanksgiving with us (this year).”

She continued, “I'm so proud of it. My son looks at me, and he's like, ‘I'm the luckiest boy in the world because I can have Thanksgiving with both my parents and they don't have to be married.’”

While admitting it “took about five years” for her and Tony to re-establish their strong relationship, Lauren asserted, “we always communicated”.