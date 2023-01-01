North and Saint West join mum Kim Kardashian in PAW Patrol 2

North and Saint West have joined the cast of 'PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie' alongside their mum, Kim Kardashian.

The 42-year-old reality TV star will reprise her role as sassy poodle Delores in the sequel to 2021's 'PAW Patrol: The Movie', and her nine-year-old daughter North - who she has with rapper Kanye West - will play one of three new pups joining the ranks.

According to Deadline, Kim's son Saint, seven, has also landed a cameo in the motion picture.

Tennis legend Serena Williams and 'Frozen' star Kristen Bell have also joined the cast of the film, alongside Christian Convery, McKenna Grace, Lil Rel Howery, James Marsden and Finn Lee-Epp, who will voice Ryder.

'Minari' actor Alan Kim and TikTok star Brice Gonzalez will voice the other two new pups joining the PAW Patrol.

Ron Pardo will reprise his role as Mayor Humdinger, while Marsai Martin will voice Liberty again, and Callum Shoniker will be back as Rocky.

They will join the previously-announced Taraji P. Henson in the movie, which is due to be released on October 13th.

Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master’s President of Entertainment and producer of the film, said: "This year marks the 10th anniversary of the 'PAW Patrol' franchise, and what better way to celebrate than the release of our second feature film.

"As we continue to expand the 'PAW Patrol' universe for fans, we’ll follow the pups on mightier missions and explore their backstories, this time with a heart-warming tale centred around our heroine Skye.

"With this cast of dynamic voice talent, we’re bringing a whole new level of excitement to the big screen."

Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation, added: "Following the historic success of the first film, which truly reinforced the global love for this franchise, we knew that this sequel called not only for an equally great story, but for world-class talent to bring these characters to life once again."