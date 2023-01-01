Pamela Anderson gained 25 pounds while writing memoir

Pamela Anderson gained 25 pounds (11 kilograms) while writing her memoir Love, Pamela.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, the Baywatch star revealed that she gained weight during the process of penning the book, in which she reflects on her childhood, rise to fame, and relationships.

"It was crazy, but I had a physical reaction to telling my story. It was almost like I was hanging on to something - It was a protective... my puffy suit of armour," she said. "I don't know what it was - I was thinking it was some kind of protection."

At first, Pamela wondered whether the weight gain was because she was "getting old". Yet, the pounds fell off as soon as she submitted the book to her publisher.

"I was a mess at that time, so I kind of liked that I peeled back everything: No make-up, nothing like that, and I thought, 'You know what? If you like me like this - if you like me at my worst, maybe you like me,'" the 55-year-old reasoned.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Pamela noted that it was a "massive battle" for her to get a publisher to allow her to write Love, Pamela without a ghostwriter or full-time editor.

Yet, after the mother-of-two showed the first 60 pages to her team, they offered her free rein on the project.

"I've always been a writer. I've always known I could write a book," she added.

Love, Pamela is set to be released on 31 January.