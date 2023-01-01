Salem's Lot star Lance Kerwin dies

Actor Lance Kerwin has died at the age of 62.



On Wednesday, the former child star’s daughter Savanah announced the sad news in a Facebook post.



"I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning," she wrote alongside a family picture. "We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."



Savanah added, "He loved each and every one of you."



A cause of death has not yet been announced.



A California native, Kerwin began his acting career in the early 1970s with the help of his mother, a booking agent, and his father, an acting coach.



His first major role was in the 1975 series The Family Holvak, starring Glenn Ford and Julie Harris. In 1976, he gained recognition as the lead in Michael Landon's autobiographical drama, The Loneliest Runner.



The following year, Kerwin played the title role of James in the made-for-TV film James at 15, which depicted the struggles of a high school student in Boston.



His performance in the film led to the spin-off series James at 16 and made him the highest-paid teenager on TV at the time. He also landed a role in the 1979 series Salem's Lot, based on the Stephen King horror novel, as well as in Little House on the Prairie, ABC Afterschool Specials, and Wonder Woman.



Kerwin is survived by his wife Yvonne and five children.