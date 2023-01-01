Jonathan Majors delighted to have large audience in the MCU

Jonathan Majors is glad that his work will have a "guaranteed impact" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 33-year-old actor is to star in the film 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' as the villain Kang the Conqueror and is grateful to have the knowledge that the movie will be seen by a large number of people.

In an interview with Collider, Jonathan said: "It's exciting, the fact that... Think about theatre, right? You do a play, you have no idea if someone's coming to that show, you worked your a** off, (but) you have no idea.

"The tickets don't really matter, you already checked into a different ecosystem, you know? You're hoping people are gonna come see the work you've done in that space, in that black box, for that long, right? You're hoping it's gonna happen."

The 'Devotion' star continued: "With the MCU, and with Kang, there is such a beautiful sensation knowing that the work with myself and my collaborators do is going to reach people. That responsibility is something I honour and something I really take on.

"(There are) 50 guys outside. All 50 of these guys are gonna see ('Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'). That's beautiful, you know what I mean? The guaranteed impact, you know?"

Majors is also set to play the basketball maverick Dennis Rodman in the film '48 Hours in Vegas' – which tells the story of the sports star's infamous trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals.

Jonathan said that he is desperate to take on the part of the "eclectic" athlete to test himself as an actor.

He said: "His character as a man is one that is unbridled.

"He's eclectic. He's an open mind. He's an open heart. And, selfishly, you want to play a role like that, because it's gonna push you to that place."