Rupert Grint open to revisiting Harry Potter character 'if timing was right'

Rupert Grint is open to revisiting his Harry Potter character Ron Weasley if "the timing was right".

The 34-year-old was cast as the boy wizard's hapless best friend when he was 11 and spent his "whole childhood" playing the character until the eight-film franchise came to an end in 2011.

During an appearance on U.K. show This Morning on Thursday, Rupert was asked if he would ever considering reprising the role - and he admitted the conditions had to be just right.

"Yeah, I think if the timing was right and everyone was kind of coming back, I would revisit," he replied. "It's a character that's important to me and I grew up with him - we kind of became the same person. I feel quite protective of him as well."

Rupert rose to fame alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in the movie adaptations of J.K. Rowling's book series, which began with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 2001 and ended with 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

The trio reunited for a TV special, Return to Hogwarts, in January 2022 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise.

The British actor told talk show host Jimmy Fallon last year that his two-year-old daughter Wednesday already owns some Harry Potter merchandise.

"I've already started showing her the trailers," he revealed. "She has a wand and a PEZ dispenser with my head on it."

Rupert shares Wednesday with fellow actor Georgia Groome.