Channing Tatum will tell daughter about his stripper past

Channing Tatum has no qualms about telling his daughter about his past as a stripper.

The actor worked as a stripper at a nightclub in the late '90s but quit when he moved to Miami and was discovered by a talent scout, with his experiences inspiring his 2012 movie Magic Mike.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Channing noted that he will one day discuss working as a stripper with his daughter Everly, nine, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

"When she's old enough to watch (the movies), we'll have that conversation," he said. "There's no version of me not having the conversation of, 'Dad didn't just do them in movies, I was an actual stripper,' so I'm not gonna lie to her."

Channing is currently promoting Magic Mike's Last Dance - the third and final instalment of the franchise.

And while the films are wrapping up, the 42-year-old noted that the successful stage production Magic Mike Live is going from strength to strength.

"(The story of Magic Mike is) just gonna keep going. I can't tell you there's gonna be another (film)," the star added.

Magic Mike's Last Dance is set to be released on 10 February.