Margot Robbie was offered Hooters job after filming advertisement for company

Margot Robbie has revealed Hooters offered her a job after she filmed an ad for them.



While speaking to New Music Express for an interview, the Barbie star recalled filming an advertisement for restaurant chain Hooters at 16 years old - before the company offered her a job.



“I was in a Hooters commercial, not as a Hooters girl but as someone eating at Hooters,” Margot began. “At the end of the day, they offered me a job and I was like, ‘I think this is where my career is going and I’m going to end up working at Hooters.’”



The actress added she was not paid for the gig.



Elsewhere in the interview, Margot described her new film Babylon as “like La Dolce Vita and Wolf of Wall Street had a baby - and I love it”.



“When I read the script, I was like, this is like La Dolce Vita and Wolf of Wall Street had a baby – and I love it,” the 32-year-old Australian actress explained. “But I was like, are we allowed to show that? Are we allowed to show that?"



She added, “There were so many scenes where I was like, a) I have no idea how I’m going to do that, and b) are we going to get away with this?”



Babylon hit cinemas on 19 January.



The film, directed and written by Damien Chazelle, also stars Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li.



The movie's story follows the experiences of multiple characters as they navigate Hollywood's transition from silent to sound films in the late 1920s, including their rise and fall.