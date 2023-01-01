Willem Dafoe in talks to join Nosferatu remake

Willem Dafoe in reportedly talks to join the 'Nosferatu' remake.

The 'Spider-Man' star is said to be considering a role in the new film version of the horror classic which would reunite him with director Robert Eggers - who he previously worked with on 2019 film 'The Lighthouse' and on last year's Viking epic 'The Northman'.

Deadline.com reports Dafoe is in talks to join the production of 'Nosferatu' - a remake of the 1922 silent film inspired by Bram Stoker's 1897 novel 'Dracula'. No details have been given on the role Dafoe could be playing.

If he signs up, Dafoe will join Lily Rose-Depp, Bill Skarsgard and Nicholas Hoult in the cast with Eggers writing and directing the film.

'Nosferatu' tells a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgard) who stalks her and brings untold horror with him.

'Nosferatu' has been a passion project of Eggers' for several years and came close in 2019 when Anya Taylor-Joy and Harry Styles were in discussions to star. The story was first told on the big screen by F.W. Murnau as a silent German film in 1922 and was remade by Werner Herzog as 'Nosferatu the Vampyre' in 1979.

Eggers previously admitted he worries that all the problems he's had with the project could be a bad omen.

He said of the remake: "I’m just starting to think that [F.W.] Murnau doesn’t want me to make it. It feels like that. "It just feels like it’s so hard, and I don’t know why. And I think [Werner] Herzog had the right … because of German history and German cinema history, to make it. And maybe the ghosts of Murnau and Albin Grau are telling me … stop barking up that tree. I don’t know. That doesn’t mean that that’s true. I’m just wondering."