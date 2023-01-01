John Ventimiglia's daughter Odele dies aged 25

The Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia is mourning the loss of his 25-year-old daughter Odele.



In a recent Facebook post, Odele's mother Belinda Cape confirmed the news and shared that the family is heartbroken.



"Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele's funeral notice. Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many," Belinda wrote. "Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives."



Odele Cape Ventimiglia passed away on 12 January. Her cause of death has not been announced.



Belinda also asked those attending her funeral at the Old First Reformed Church in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday to donate to a GoFundMe campaign in honour of Odele's three-month-old daughter Shiloh instead of buying flowers.



In an emotional Instagram post, Odele's sister Lucinda also paid tribute, writing: "Words will never be enough to express the grief we are all feeling. I loved my little sister a lot and I will spend the rest of my life searching for her in everything."



Lucinda added, "My family and i are so grateful for all the care and support we have been receiving during this impossible time. it has never been more clear how much she meant to so many people."



On Monday, Odele's family set up a GoFundMe campaign to cover the costs of her infant daughter's education. The fundraiser has already smashed its goal of $50,000 (£40,000).



Ventimiglia is best known for playing Artie Bucco in The Sopranos, which ran from 1999 to 2007.