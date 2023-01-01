Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni to star in film adaptation of It Ends With Us

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are set to star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling romance novel It Ends With Us.

The Jane the Virgin actor optioned the novel for a movie adaptation back in 2019 and now his co-star has finally been revealed, according to Deadline.

In addition to playing Ryle opposite Lively's Lily, Baldoni will also direct and executive produce the movie.

The It Ends With Us novel followed college graduate Lily as she met and fell in love with Ryle, before her first love Atlas reappeared and challenged their relationship.

On Thursday, Hoover posted a video on Instagram in which she said, "We have a cast and I'm gonna tell you who our Ryle and Lily are... Our Lily is going to be played by Blake Lively."

Hoover, who was the best-selling author of 2022 in America, expressed how "grateful" she was to her fans and her mother for their "support".

She continued, "The fact that we are now discussing a movie that's made from a book that's loosely inspired by my mother is bittersweet."

Hoover is serving as a consultant and an executive producer on the film. Lively is also an executive producer.

In development with Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures, the It Ends With Us script will be written by Christy Hall.

Despite being originally released in 2016, It Ends With Us was the best-selling book of 2022 in America. Hoover released a sequel titled It Starts With Us in October.