Spike Lee to be honoured with BFI Fellowship

Spike Lee is to be honoured with the British Film Institute's Fellowship.

The Do the Right Thing writer and director will receive the organisation's highest honour in recognition of his "pioneering" body of work.

"Lee has such a distinctive voice as an auteur, unafraid to challenge ideas of race, gender and class throughout his career with his unique cinematic style," said BFI chair Tim Richards in a statement. "A true renaissance man and pioneer, he has excelled in so many art forms, staying original, fresh and as relevant to contemporary audiences as those who have enjoyed his work for over 30 years. I am delighted to be celebrating his enormous talent and individuality with a BFI Fellowship."

Lee will be presented with the fellowship at a special celebration event on 13 February at the BFI Southbank in London. The event will feature a Q&A with Lee and a screening of his 1999 crime thriller Summer of Sam.

"I'm Blessed To Live Up To My Ancestors Credo 'DEEDS, NOT WORDS'. I Thank The BFI For Helping Me in Continuing My Generations Of Family Legacy. Peace And Love. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF (sic)," Lee added.

During his visit to the U.K., the BlacKkKlansman director will also meet the teams at the BFI National Archive, who he has been liaising with about a new 35mm print of his 1992 movie Malcolm X. The print will premiere at the BFI's inaugural Film on Film Festival in June.