Jay Leno breaks multiple bones in motorcycle accident two months after garage fire

Jay Leno has broken multiple bones in a motorcycle accident just two months after suffering significant burns in a garage fire.



The former late-night talk show revealed in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday that he was involved in a second accident on 17 January while he was, once again, working on a vintage vehicle.



"Just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So I've got a broken collarbone. I've got two broken ribs. I've got two cracked kneecaps," he said.



After assuring the reporter he was doing OK, the 72-year-old explained that he was testing a 1940 Indian motorcycle and needed to pull over because he noticed the smell of leaking gas.



"So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it," Leno recalled. "So, you know, I didn't see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike... The bike kept going, and you know how that works out."



The former Tonight Show host admitted he didn't go public with his latest accident because of the coverage of his earlier one.



He was working underneath a car in his garage on 12 November when a fault caused him to be sprayed with gas, which caught on fire. He was hospitalised with significant burns to his face, chest and hands.



"You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free," Leno joked. "After that, you're Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down."



Ford, who is a pilot, has been involved in at least two aeroplane crashes.