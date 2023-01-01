Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reviewing Oscar campaigns

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is conducting a "review of the campaign procedures" around this year's Oscar nominees.

Although the Academy did not name Andrea Riseborough, whose unexpected Best Actress Oscar nomination for 'To Leslie' has led to backlash over the grassroots campaign backed by A-listers including Kate Winslet, Jane Fonda, Charlize Theron, Gwyneth Paltrow and Amy Adams, its statement alludes to the nomination.

The Academy said: "It is the Academy’s goal to ensure that the Awards competition is conducted in a fair and ethical manner, and we are committed to ensuring an inclusive awards process.

"We are conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees, to ensure that no guidelines were violated, and to inform us whether changes to the guidelines may be needed in a new era of social media and digital communication.

"We have confidence in the integrity of our nomination and voting procedures, and support genuine grassroots campaigns for outstanding performances."

According to the Los Angeles Times, the film’s director, Michael Morris, and his wife Mary McCormack “contacted nearly every one” of their famous friends asking them to support the movie with posts on social media.

Posts from many celebrities included similar wording, calling the movie “a small film with a giant heart”.

Sources told Variety that the academy has been “inundated” with calls and emails about the nomination but no formal complaint has been filed.