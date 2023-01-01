Gerard Butler felt "inspired" by Mike Coulter on the set of 'Plane.'

The 53-year-old actor stars alongside Mike, 46, in the action movie as a pilot who finds himself flying into a warzone and explained that even though they both did their own stunts, the "heart" of the movie is about the relationship with between the two lead characters.

He said: "Something we tried to pull off in the first half of our movie. It's not a quick happening this, we're really staying with the passengers and with the pilotrs through this whole thing. Using every trick in the book. Inside the box, outside the box, The quiet moments, the heartbreaking revelations, and then suddenly there's a moment again. I'm learning from him and he is inspiring me but in completely different ways. That is the fascinating part because at the end of the day that is the heart of the movie. But the other stuff, the stunts is where you get your kicks. "

Meanwhile, Mike added that his experience making the movie was one of the "best" he had ever had and noted how "hard" the 'Phantom of the Opera' star worked on making the film.

In the joint interview, he told HeyUGuys: "It's truly one of the best times I've had on set. Gerald was really working hard, he was really kicking butt and we both had long days. But this is what you sign up for as an actor and hope for. You want to go to exotic locations, have a great script, great colleagues. So when audiences say they like it, that's fun. Youre just so happy and you can't ask for me."