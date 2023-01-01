Anna Kendrick 'over the moon' with directorial debut

Anna Kendrick feels "over the moon" about her feature directorial debut.

The Pitch Perfect actress wrapped shooting her film about The Dating Game killer Rodney Alcala in September and had "the time of (her) life" making the project, in which she stars alongside Tony Hale and Daniel Zovatto.

Reflecting on the experience, Kendrick told IndieWire, "We wrapped principal photography in September 2022 and I'm so obsessed with the cast. I obviously don't want to say that much. We don't even have a real title! But I know that everybody that was involved was extremely talented and I'm over the moon about it. I had the time of my life."

Based on a screenplay by Ian MacAllister McDonald, the true crime movie stars Kendrick as Cheryl Bradshaw, who chose serial killer Alcala during her appearance on the matchmaking show The Dating Game in 1978.

The 37-year-old recently made her acting comeback in Alice, Darling, a psychological thriller about an abusive relationship. The film shows a new side to Kendrick, who found fame in comedies and musicals, and she sees it as the beginning of a new chapter in her career.

"It's not like I'm trying to enter some era, like this is the type of film I want to do from here on out. I think this was something that was really valuable to me, to take off all of the armour that I built as a performer and all of the things that I'm known for," she stated.

"Just sort of stripping all that off and saying, 'I'm really just going to try hard and focus on the performance I want to give,' and that was valuable for me at a time where I was really tempted to just hide everything."

Alice, Darling is in cinemas now.