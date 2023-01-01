Jane Fonda 'worried' about Barbarella remake

Jane Fonda is "worried" about the 'Barbarella' remake.

The 85-year-old actress - who starred in the original 1968 adaptation of a French comic book series as an astronaut from the 41st century who had to stop an evil scientist named Duran Durand - admitted she has been trying "not to think" about the upcoming project, which will star Sydney Sweeney in the lead role.

Asked what she thinks about the remake, which she has no involvement with, Jane told The Hollywood reporter: "I try not to. Because I worry about what it's going to be.

"I had an idea of how to do it that [original producer] Dino De Laurentiis, when he was still alive, wouldn't listen to.

"But it could have been a truly feminist movie."

The '80 For Brady' star admitted she has considered retiring from acting but has ultimately decided against it because she knows her high profile benefits her activism.

She said: "One feeds the other.

"I recently thought, ‘Maybe I do want to quit acting.’ I mean, I’m 85. But then I realised, my platform matters. It brings people in that might not come in normally.”

Jane spent her 82nd birthday behind bars after getting arrested for a fifth time in a long-running climate change protest called Fire Drill Fridays.

She said: “I was happy to turn 82 in jail. Because I knew it would get a lot of attention.”

The 'Grace and Frankie' star isn't "scared" of dying - but she's worried she'll have regrets at the end of her life.

She said: “I’m not scared of dying. I think I’m telling the truth when I say that.

"But I am really scared of getting to the end with a lot of regrets when it’s too late to do anything. And when you figure that out, it instructs the way you live between now and the end.

"[My regrets] all have to do with children. I didn’t know how to be a parent. But it’s never too late. You can show up.”