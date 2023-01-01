William Shatner and wife reunite three years after divorce

William Shatner and Elizabeth Martin have reconciled three years after their divorce.

The Star Trek icon appeared with his ex-wife at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards event in Beverly Hills on Friday – with the ceremony marking the first time the pair have been photographed on the red carpet together since announcing their split in 2019.

During an interview with The Mirror, William simply stated, "My wife… she is the zest of life. She brings the flavour."

It remains unclear when the actor and his partner got back together.

Elizabeth had also reportedly joined William for his 90th birthday in March 2022, but neither had confirmed reconciling prior.

The pair wed in 2001 and finalised their divorce in early 2020.

William was honoured at the ceremony with the Aviation Inspiration and Patriotism Award for being the oldest person to travel to space. The Boston Legal star rode in Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin rocket in October 2021.