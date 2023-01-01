Zachary Levi's father Darrell dies after battle with cancer

Zachary Levi has announced the death of his father Darrell.

In a Sunday Instagram post, the Shazam! Fury Of The Gods star shared with fans his father Darrell Pugh had died after a battle with cancer.

The 42-year-old actor also thanked his fans for their support throughout this trying period.

“Many of you have been asking for an update on my dad, Darrell. Though he fought valiantly until the end, my pop passed away peacefully a few days ago, surrounded by friends and family,” Zachary wrote in a screenshotted notes app message. “Watching anyone slowly die of cancer is one of the worst experiences I can attest to. But knowing that he’s no longer trapped in his decaying body, and now singing karaoke in heaven, gives me so much peace and joy.”

The actor continued, “Knowing how many of you were anxiously sending him love, and thoughts, and prayers gives me even more faith in humanity. Know that he felt and appreciated it all, as did our whole family.

“Thank you for your overwhelming kindness (through) such a difficult time. Sending you all endless love and light right back.”

Zachary captioned the post, “Hug those you love. Hug ‘em tight. Talk about everything you need to talk about. Say all the things.”

He concluded, “When the time comes, release them to journey back to where it all began. Back to paradise. A place we’ll all be so lucky to return to some day.”

Earlier Sunday, Levi was involved in a major online controversy after he posted a scathing tweet of pharmaceutical firm Pfizer, quoting a post from an anti-vaccine account that claimed the corporation was a "real danger to the world".