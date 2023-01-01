Abigail Spencer pays tribute to the late Annie Wersching after actress's death

Abigail Spencer has written a tribute post to her late Timeless co-star Annie Wersching.

Annie died in Los Angeles on Sunday aged 45 from an unspecified form of cancer.

Her series co-star Abigail paid her tribute on Instagram.

“The best scene partner. My arch #Timeless nemesis where we could barely keep a straight face,” Abigail described Annie in the caption of her post - a photo of Annie on set. “This is a devastating loss to our community. She was the backbone of many of your favorite shows & ours. The ringer.”

Abigail’s post continued, “When you needed someone to come in and kick ass or elevate a story line or your life line: call Annie. This is so hard…

“Steve… no words. Sending you & the boys heaps of love & support.”

She concluded by urging Timeless fans to donate to a gofundme page dedicated to funding Abigail’s family after her death, writing, “Her family needs all the love and support we can generate. Her spirit is all around and transcends time & space.”

The gofundme page itself asked fans to donate “so Steve can have time to grieve without the pressure of needing to work. So he can be daddy to Freddie (12), Ozzie (9) and Archie (4) as they navigate the future without their mom, without sweet Annie.”

It added, “It's so they can continue to go to baseball games (Go Cardinals!) take music lessons and play little league. It's to help pay for college.”