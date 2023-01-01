Michael B Jordan joins dating app Raya following Lori Harvey breakup

Michael B Jordan has joined the dating app Raya after his breakup with Lori Harvey.

While hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live, the Black Panther star revealed he’s been in the dating scene since his breakup with the Dolce & Gabbana model.

According to People, Michael, 35, and Lori, 26, made their relationship public on January 13, 2021, by posting pictures of themselves together on Instagram. Harvey revealed in a July 2021 interview with Bustle that she met Jordan through mutual friends.

The pair separated in June last year, reportedly around shooting for the film Creed III wrapped.

“Right after (filming Creed III,) I went through my very first public breakup,” Michael revealed on the show, via Teen Vogue. “Most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m going to get in better shape.’ But I was already in Creed shape!”

The actor continued, “So I had to be like, ‘All right, I guess I’ll learn a new language.’ Anyway, estoy en Raya.”

Michael’s “estoy en Raya” was Spanish for “I’m on Raya”.

His upcoming sports drama film Creed III has been set for release on 3 March 2023.

Directed by and starring Jordan, the movie is the sequel to Creed II (2018) and the ninth installment in the Rocky film series. It also features Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad as cast members.