Hilary Duff 'optimistic' Lizzie McGuire reboot could still happen

Hilary Duff has confirmed that she would still consider starring in a Lizzie McGuire reboot.

In October 2019, the actress began filming the revival of her Disney Channel TV show, however, after two episodes were shot, original showrunner Terri Minsky quit due to creative differences with Disney and the project was ultimately scrapped in 2020.

It was later revealed that Hilary and Terri wanted the show to be more adult, while Disney executives wanted it to be as family-friendly as the original show was back in the early 2000s.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Hilary was asked by a fan if she would still consider making the reboot if it fit her vision for the now grown-up character.

"Of course," she responded, to which the audience cheered.

When asked by Andy what the issue was, Hilary explained, "Disney+ was very new, you know, and I think they were figuring out their (vision) and we were figuring out our (vision) and so I am optimistic."

When Hilary addressed the revival's demise in 2020, she wrote on Instagram, "I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating. It's important to me that just as her experience as a preteen/teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable."

She asked Disney bosses to consider moving the show from Disney+, which launched in 2019, to Hulu, its more mature streaming service.