Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston to star in new body-swap comedy

Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston have signed up to star in a new body-swap comedy.



Amazon Studios officials won the project after a competitive bidding process against other studios and streaming platforms, according to Deadline.



The film will be written and directed by Max Barbakow, who previously directed the 2020 time-loop movie, Palm Springs. Not much is known about the plot of the still-untitled film at this time, however, it will be based on Barbakow's original pitch.



He will also produce the project alongside Roberts for her Red Om Films banner, Aniston’s Echo Films, and LuckyChap Entertainment, the production company run by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.



The recent success of films such as The Lost City and Ticket to Paradise, comedies led by A-list stars, has led to increased interest in similar projects.



Both Ticket to Paradise, starring Roberts and George Clooney, and The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, grossed over $150 million (£121 million) worldwide at the box office last year.



Roberts recently finished filming Netflix's psychological thriller Leave the World Behind, while Aniston's upcoming projects include Murder Mystery 2 and the third season of The Morning Show.