Jeffrey Dean Morgan to reunite with Steven Yeun in Invincible series

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been cast in the adult animated series Invincible.

The actor revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday that he would be reuniting with his former The Walking Dead co-star in Invincible.

Captioning a black-and-white image of himself with two binders branded with the series name, Morgan wrote, "Doing a little reading. Thanks to #robertkirkman @invincible.hq."

Fans have assumed that the numbers on the binders - two and three - referred to the scripts for Invincible's second and third seasons. The second series is expected to be released later this year.

In The Walking Dead, Yeun's character Glenn was killed off by Morgan's Negan in the season seven premiere in 2016. Negan stayed with the show until it concluded with its eleventh season last year and he is slated to appear in a spin-off series.

Both The Walking Dead and Invincible are based on comics co-created by Robert Kirkman. He created the latter show.

Invincible debuted in March 2021 and followed Mark Grayson/Invincible, voiced by Yeun, a teenager inheriting his powers from his father - the most powerful superhero in the world.

The voice cast also includes Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Zachary Quinto, Zazie Beetz and Mark Hamill.