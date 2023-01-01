Jaafar Jackson to star in Michael Jackson biopic

Jaafar Jackson has been tapped to play Michael Jackson in an upcoming biopic.

Earlier this month, executives at Lionsgate announced that Antoine Fuqua had signed on to direct the project, to be titled Michael.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Jaafar announced that he would be portraying his late uncle in the film.

"I'm humbled and honoured to bring my Uncle Michael's story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I'll see you soon," he captioned a photo of him at rehearsal.

Jaafar is the son of Michael's brother Jermaine Jackson.

The 26-year-old has been pursuing a career in the music business for several years, releasing his debut single, Got Me Singing, in 2019.

Reflecting on the casting, Antoine insisted Jaafar was the perfect choice.

"It's incredibly exciting to watch Jaafar bring Michael to life. There was such a spiritual connection when I first met Jaafar, who has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera," the Training Day filmmaker commented.

John Logan is penning the screenplay for the biopic, with Graham King serving as a producer. They have promised the film will "explore all aspects" of the King of Pop's life.

The Billie Jean hitmaker remains a controversial figure in the entertainment industry, having been tried and acquitted of child sexual abuse allegations and other charges in 2005, and accused of child sexual abuse by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in the 2019 documentary, Leaving Neverland.

Representatives of Michael's family have denied the allegations.

The Thriller star died at the age of 50 in 2009.