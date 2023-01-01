Phoebe Dynevor won't be appearing in season three of Bridgerton

Phoebe Dynevor won't be starring in the upcoming season of Bridgerton.

The English actress shot to fame after landing the role of Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix period drama.

But during an interview with Screen Rant at the Sundance Film Festival, Phoebe revealed that she won't be reprising the character for the third series, which is currently in production.

"Sadly, not in season three," she said. "Potentially in the future. But (for) season three, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer."

Despite Phoebe having a central role in the first season, it's not surprising she won't be returning for now, considering each series is focused on a different love story.

Based on the book series by Julia Quinn, the new episodes are set to explore the character of Colin Bridgerton, as played by Luke Newton. A fourth season is also in the works.

A potential release date has not yet been announced.