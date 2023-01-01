Andy Cohen teases The Real Housewives of New York City reboot

Andy Cohen has teased details of the upcoming The Real Housewives of New York City reboot.

In March 2022, following the negative reception to RHONY's thirteenth season, it was announced that the show would be completely recast and Real Housewives executive producer Andy explained that Bravo bosses wanted the line-up to better reflect people living in the Big Apple.

During a recent "Ask Andy" segment on his late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live, Andy opened up about the rebooted cast of RHONY.

"They're super fashionable. The things that they are arguing about are as ridiculous as early RHONY," he said of this season's castmates. "I think it's going to be a different show. It's so hard because everyone is going to compare it to RHONY, which was so perfect."

He added, "I hope this is perfect in a totally different way."

The fourteenth season, which is due to air later this year, will star Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

Lyons, the former creative director and president for J.Crew, will be the first openly LGBTQ+ Housewife to appear on RHONY, while Taank will be the first Indian Housewife.