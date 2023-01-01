Anya Taylor-Joy confirms Twitter hack following The Queen's Gambit tweet

Anya Taylor-Joy has confirmed that she did not post a tweet about a second season of The Queen's Gambit on Monday.

Fans of the Netflix drama, in which Anya plays chess prodigy Beth Harmon, went wild on Monday when The Northman actress seemingly returned to her Twitter account for the first time since November 2020 and teased a follow-up series.

The tweet simply read: "'The Queen's Gambit' Season 2."

The message was deleted after about 10 minutes but it was long enough to spark speculation about another season.

Anya confirmed her account was hacked on her Instagram Stories later on Monday.

"My Twitter has been hacked - apologies for all inconveniences, it's NOT me!" she wrote alongside a photo of her cat poking its head out of a Tiffany & Co. bag.

A source close to the actor also confirmed to Variety that there is no truth behind the tweet.

The Menu star has been frequently asked about a second season of The Queen's Gambit ever since it was released on Netflix in October 2020 and became one of the platform's most popular shows.

Anya previously addressed calls for a second season in an interview with Deadline in February 2021.

"It's so surreal and very wonderful that people want a second season, because we never thought about it, there was no discussion about it," the 26-year-old said. "That said, never say 'never' in Hollywood."

"It would be very interesting to see how Beth would be as a mother, now that she's sober and more cognizant of the demons that pull her down," she added.