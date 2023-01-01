Dave Bautista has accepted he will never play Bane

Dave Bautista has accepted he will never get the chance to play comic book villain Bane in a movie.

The Knock at the Cabin actor has openly expressed his desire to play the classic Batman villain in the past, and he even met with Warner Bros. executives to pitch himself as the character.

During an interview with Insider on Monday, Bautista confirmed that he has had discussions with his Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn about playing Bane but he doesn't think it's in his future.

"I have had conversations with James about that but I think the direction he's leaning in, completely rebooting that whole universe, he's starting from scratch and starting younger and fresher and I think you need to do that," he explained.

Bautista's publicist clarified that they have not had any conversations about Bane since Gunn became the co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios in November.

The former wrestler went on to note that he's accepted the fact Gunn needs to start over again with the DC Universe and hire younger actors who can play the characters for years.

"You need to start to plan for the next 15 years, and I just don't think you can do that with me. And I understand that," the 54-year-old shared. "And, also, I have to say that I appreciate that because I don't want to play a character that I can't bring justice to it. I don't think at this point in my career that I can bring justice to Bane anymore. I just don't know if I could handle the physical part, and I don't think I would have the longevity to plan ahead for films. So, I just don't know if I'd be that guy."

Bane was previously portrayed by Tom Hardy in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises in 2012 and Robert Swenson in the 1997 film Batman & Robin.

Gunn will reportedly unveil his new DC Studios slate later on Tuesday.