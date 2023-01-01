Salma Hayek 'deserved' to shoot racy scenes with Channing Tatum for Magic Mike movie

Salma Hayek has joked she "deserved" to shoot racy scenes with Channing Tatum for Magic Mike's Last Dance after playing strippers onscreen herself.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, host Jimmy asked the actress what it was like to film the much-talked-about lap dance sequence with Channing, who plays male stripper Mike Lane, for the third and final instalment of the franchise.

In response, Salma noted that filming the scene was her first experience of getting a lap dance.

"If you are going to start somewhere why not Channing?" she laughed. "But you know what, I deserve it. I had to play the stripper in so many movies before and now I get to sit down and enjoy it."

Jimmy then joked, "He's Channing all over your Tatum is what he's doing."

Previously, Salma portrayed exotic dancers in 1996's From Dusk Till Dawn and 1999's Dogma.

Elsewhere in the chat, the House of Gucci star insisted that filming the scene was "challenging" and "technical".

"You know there is one part that is not in it where I'm upside down and my legs have to be somewhere, but upside down, one loses sense of direction and I didn't do what I was supposed to do so in the rehearsal I went head down and almost hit my head," the 56-year-old recalled. "He held onto my pants but I was really concerned because my pants, he was pulling my pants... (and they) were going away and I couldn't remember if I had underwear on at this moment. So, instead of putting my hands to protect my head, I just held on to the pants. And (Channing's) like, 'Put your hands up!'"

Magic Mike's Last Dance is set to hit cinemas on 10 February.