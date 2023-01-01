Antonio Banderas announces Create The Card winner for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Antonio Banderas has announced the winner of a Create The Card competition for his new movie 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'.



The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) held a competition for a talented young individual to design the official BBFC Black Card for the animated flick.



More than 700 entries were submitted by primary school pupils aged 4-11 across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Entries were assessed by a judging panel on their originality, creativity and relevance to the film franchise.



After extensive deliberation, Toby Kenny, aged nine from North Somerset, was crowned as the winner – with the news unveiled by Banderas.



The Oscar-nominated star said: "We saw so many incredibly inventive and outstanding designs from all four corners of the UK. It's safe to say we were spoiled for choice – but one design was purr-fect.



"Congratulations to our deserved winner on being a part of film history! Thank you for your creativity, and to everyone else who entered. And now, get ready for the adventure of nine lifetimes. Don't miss 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish', in cinemas this February."



Toby will be granted the once-in-a-lifetime experience of attending a private preview screening of the film ahead of release with family in London. He will also receive a framed copy of the BBFC Black Card and an abundance of film merchandise.



Additionally, he will be given the exclusive opportunity to attend a local screening of the film in North Somerset with his entire class and teachers.



Toby said: "Our teachers gave us the competition as homework and it was the most fun homework ever. We watched the trailer and the film looks so funny and exciting - and I chose to draw Puss as he’s such a cool character. His colours and expressions make him good to draw. I can’t wait to see my picture up on the big screen in a cinema. I’m going to take lots of friends to see the film at half term so they can see my drawing."