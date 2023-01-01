Michaela Coel to mentor aspiring filmmakers for new challenge

Michaela Coel will mentor aspiring filmmakers for a new challenge.

The 'I May Destroy You' star has taken a lead role in the challenge in partnership with the BFI and BMW.

Encouraging budding directors to dream big and push boundaries, the BMW Filmmaking Challenge – in partnership with the BFI – is inspired by the ground-breaking all-electric BMW i7 and its ultra-wide 31.3-inch rear-passenger theatre screen.

The challenge will provide five shortlisted filmmakers with access to the latest technology and a £10,000 production budget to allow entrants to explore new perspectives and experiment with an exciting format.

The filmmakers will benefit with support from an executive producer and mentoring from Coel to make their picture.

From the five shorts, a winning film will be selected to premiere as part of the Closing Night of the BFI London Film Festival that is taking place in October. All five films will be available on BFI Player.

The challenge provides an exciting opportunity for talent to stretch their creativity and a unique platform to help springboard to the next step in their career.

Michaela said: "I hope this Filmmaking Challenge provides an opportunity for creatives to explore new and interesting perspectives, allowing us to discover the stories yet to be told.

"The BMW i7's technology and theatre screen, which is much wider than we'd traditionally watch, will push creatives to think more expansively. I look forward to geeking out with the filmmakers about their ideas and providing a soundboard as a mentor throughout this process."