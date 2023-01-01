Ashton Kutcher felt like a 'failure' after Demi Moore divorce

Ashton Kutcher felt like a "failure" amid his divorce from Demi Moore.

The Ranch actor and G.I. Jane star wed in 2005 but split in 2011, with the divorce finalised in November 2013.

Reflecting on the difficult time during an interview for Esquire magazine, Ashton recalled how he wasn't sure he would ever be able to move on at the time.

"Nothing makes you feel like a failure like divorce. Divorce feels like a wholesale f**king failure. You failed at marriage," he said.

In addition, Ashton touched upon his experience of being a step-father to Demi's three daughters from her marriage to Bruce Willis as well as the "really painful" time he and his ex-wife experienced when she suffered a miscarriage.

"I love kids. I wouldn't have gotten married to a woman that had three kids if I didn't love kids. The idea of having another kid would have been incredible," the 44-year-old continued. "For whatever reason, I had to have that experience."

Ashton started dating his former That '70s Show co-star Mila Kunis in 2012, with the couple marrying in 2015 and later welcoming two children - Wyatt, eight, and Dimitri, six.

"The thing about Mila that made our relationship accelerate was that I had always admired her. Her talents, her skills, her gifts. But I knew that she didn't need me. And she knew that I didn't need her. We already knew all of each other's dirt," he said, before adding jokingly: "My wife is so much cooler than me."