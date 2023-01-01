Rachel Brosnahan brought 'therapy pigs' to set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan once thrilled her co-stars by bringing "therapy pigs" to the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, host Stephen asked the Emmy Award-winning actress what inspired her to bring the piglets to the production while they were filming season two of the period comedy-drama in which she plays Miriam 'Midge' Maisel.

"This was maybe the best day of my entire life," she exclaimed, before gesturing to a photo of her cradling a pig. "We were on the move a lot, it was a really, really tough season. And towards the end of the season, someone had told me about this service in New York where you can order therapy pigs to your workplace and make you feel better. So, I brought therapy pigs to set and it was kind of incredible. They're all up for adoption. Everyone got to take turns holding the (piglets)."

Rachel went on to note that she was tempted to take one of the pigs home with her.

"I thought about adopting all three of the pigs that came to work and decided against it (due) to my New York City apartment," the 32-year-old laughed.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Rachel also reflected on what it was like to say farewell to the cast and crew of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel when filming for the fifth and final season wrapped last year.

"It was really special to give it the send-off it deserved. And I cannot wait to share it with everybody. It was bittersweet," she added.

A release date for season five has not yet been announced.