Will Smith and Martin Lawrence to reunite for fourth Bad Boys movie

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are reuniting for a fourth Bad Boys movie.

The stars announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday by releasing a video showing Will driving to Martin's house.

"Yo, I've got an announcement. Y'all better stop scrolling," he told viewers, before playing the opening bars of Bad Boys II's original song Shake Ya Tailfeather in the car.

Once he arrived at Martin's house, his co-star opened the door and yelled, "It's about that time!" before they jointly told fans that a fourth movie was "official". They also joked that they shouldn't have named the third film Bad Boys for Life because it would have been a more fitting title for the fourth instalment.

Bad Boys 4, the working title, is currently in early pre-production at Sony Pictures. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who directed 2020's Bad Boys for Life, are returning to make the film from a script by Chris Bremner.

As well as starring, Will has signed on as a producer alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Doug Belgrad, and Chad Oman, while Martin will executive produce with James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman, and Jon Mone.

The original Bad Boys was released in 1995 and Bad Boys II dropped in 2003. After a 17-year wait, Bad Boys for Life was released in January 2020 and was a huge hit at the box office. Sony Pictures executives announced a fourth film was in development soon after, but then the pandemic hit and Will was caught up in controversy regarding his slap at the 2022 Oscars.

Addressing the future of the franchise, Martin told Ebony magazine last year, "We got one more at least. For us to come together and prove that we can deliver, and we can pull people into the box office - that two Black stars, two sitcom stars, could make money at the box office (was huge)."