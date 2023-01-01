Pierce Brosnan and Helena Bonham Carter cast in Four Letters of Love

Pierce Brosnan and Helena Bonham Carter are to star in the Irish romance 'Four Letters of Love'.



The movie is based on the bestselling novel by Niall Williams and will see the duo portray the parents of fated lovers played by rising stars Fionn O'Shea and Ann Skelly. Gabriel Byrne also has a part in the film.



Polly Steele is directing the project and it will be produced by BAFTA nominee Debbie Gray and Douglas Cummins. The film will begin shooting in Northern Ireland this month before moving to the Republic of Ireland.



A synopsis reads: "Nicholas Coughlan (O'Shea) and Isabel Gore (Skelly) are fated to be together. The question is whether or not they will ever find out. As ghosts, fate and the sheer power of true love pull Nicholas and Isabel together, so too does life threaten to tear them apart."



Gray said of the film: "I'm thrilled to be bringing this beautiful piece of work from writer Niall Williams and director Polly Steele to the screen. A seminal piece of Irish literature and I couldn't be more pleased with the cast and creative team that have joined us on this journey."



Cummins added: "Niall Williams' debut novel is beguiling, and utterly irresistible, and it's an enormous privilege to be transporting it to the screen so that new audiences can join the scores of existing fans from many countries across the world who have already succumbed to its countless charms and delights."



Cornerstone will handle worldwide sales and will launch the project at the European Film Market. The Irish-set movie launches off the back of film success for the Emerald Isle in recent times, with 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'The Quiet Girl' hailing from the country.