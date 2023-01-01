Dr. Phil coming to an end after 21 seasons

Dr. Phil McGraw's daytime talk show Dr. Phil will conclude this spring after the current 2022-23 season.



Following the expiration of his five-year contract with CBS Media Ventures, McGraw has decided to bring an end to his time on the show after 21 years.



Networks may still have the option to air pre-recorded episodes during the 2023-24 season.



"I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television," McGraw commented in a statement, reports People. "With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children."



He added, "This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I'm moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do."



CBS Media Ventures officials announced McGraw will soon reveal exciting plans for a new "strategic primetime partnership" that promises to amplify his impact on television and viewers alike. The project is set to launch in the coming year.



McGraw began his TV career as a frequent guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the late 1990s, before launching his own self-titled show in September 2002.



McGraw was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in 2015 and was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020.