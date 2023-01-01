Justin Chambers teases Grey's Anatomy return

Justin Chambers has teased a possible return to Grey's Anatomy.

After starring as Dr. Alex Karev in the medical drama from 2005 to 2020, Chambers hinted in a Tuesday Instagram post that he may be returning to the series.

The actor posted a photo of a Grey's Anatomy-branded takeaway coffee cup, and wrote in the caption, "A fresh cup of Greys."

He did not confirm whether he was back on set for the show.

Justin announced his departure from the series in 2020 following 16 seasons as Dr Karev. He told Lynette Rice in an interview that he was no longer enjoying filming.

"You wear scrubs every day, you see pretty much the same people every day, in the same four walls, the same studios, you drive the same route to work," he said at the time. "You just clock in, clock out. Yeah, I guess it is sentimental, but it's sort of like, 'Wow, I just can't believe how fast it's gone.'"

If he has returned, Justin will no longer be working opposite Ellen Pompeo, who is bowing out of the show after playing Dr. Meredith Grey for 19 seasons. Her farewell episode is slated to air on 23 February.