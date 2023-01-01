Zac Efron and John Cena cast in comedy movie Ricky Stanicky

Zac Efron and John Cena have been cast in the upcoming comedy film Ricky Stanicky.



Director Peter Farrelly is reuniting with his The Greatest Beer Run Ever star Efron for the comedy, which will also star Peacemaker actor Cena and Sorry to Bother You's Jermaine Fowler.



The R-rated comedy, written by Farrelly, Brian Jarvis and James Freeman, follows three friends who create a fictional character to get out of sticky situations and then hire an actor to play the fictional friend after their partners become suspicious.



"I'm very grateful to Amazon, as well as (producers) Paul Currie, Thorsten Schumacher, and John Jacobs, for finally bringing Ricky Stanicky to life," Farrelly said in a statement. "This has been a dream project of mine for many years but to end up with a cast this crazy good makes the wait more than worthwhile."



"We are excited to embark on this new project with comedy legend Peter Farrelly," added Head of Amazon and MGM Studios Jennifer Salke. "With Peter's expertise and what are sure-to-be hilarious performances from our stellar cast led by Zac Efron, John Cena and Jermaine Fowler, our Prime Video viewers around the world are in store for a bit of mischief and a lot of laughs."



The film, which marks the Green Book director's return to comedy, has begun production in Melbourne, Australia. It will premiere on Amazon's Prime Video platform.