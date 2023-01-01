Harrison Ford admits Helen Mirren is 'still sexy' four decades after they first worked together

Harrison Ford has admitted Helen Mirren is "still sexy" 37 years after they first worked together.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night, host Stephen asked what it was like co-starring with the British actress on the Yellowstone prequel series 1923 as they previously fronted the 1986 film The Mosquito Coast.

"Sexy and still sexy, it's amazing," noted Stephen as he held up a still from the movie.

In response, Harrison declared: "She is still sexy."

Stephen then asked if the Hollywood icon had ever "made out" with Helen because The Queen star planted a "wet one" on him the first time she made an appearance on his talk show.

"She's out there," the 80-year-old smiled, to which Stephen stated, "She's very hot."

"Yeah, yeah," Harrison agreed. "It's been remarkable to watch her. There's a lot of physical action and she just jumps right in and does stuff you don't imagine Helen Mirren would do... Dame Helen Mirren."

At the end of the conversation, Stephen brought up the movie still again and called it a "missed opportunity".

"Money for nothing. Chicks for free," he quipped, referencing the Dire Straits song Money For Nothing.