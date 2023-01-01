Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa welcome first child together

Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband Tarek El Moussa are proud parents of a baby boy.

The couple confirmed the birth of their baby boy via Instagram on Thursday.

Uploading a photo of their hands resting on the baby's chest, the pair captioned the image, "Our baby boy is here. 1.31.23. Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy."

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Tarek gushed over his family's new addition.

"Becoming a father for the third time is just as exciting as it was the first time. Our baby boy is doing amazing and Heather was a rockstar during labour," the Flip or Flop host revealed. "I don't think I've ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother."

The real estate investor called the milestone "truly a special moment" for the couple.

"We are on cloud 9 and soaking in all of the snuggles and bonding with our little guy as an official family of 5," he gushed. "My heart has grown even bigger and I'm feeling like the luckiest guy on the planet."

Selling Sunset star Heather, a former Playboy Playmate and model, started dating Tarek in 2019 and they got married in 2021. She revealed she was pregnant in July 2022 after undergoing in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

While Heather and Tarek's new arrival is Heather's first child, Tarek has two children from his previous marriage to Christina Hall - sons Taylor, 12, and Brayden, seven.