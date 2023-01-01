Dwayne Johnson's mother involved in serious car accident

Dwayne Johnson is grateful his mother, Ata, 74, survived a severe car crash on Wednesday.



The Black Adam star posted a photo of his mum's destroyed red Cadillac on Instagram a day after the frightening accident.



The photo shows that the front passenger side of the SUV was severely damaged.



"Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night," Dwayne captioned the photo. "She'll survive and continue to get evaluated. This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide."



He added, "She's a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real."



Dwayne, 50, then thanked the Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments who helped him and his mother through the ordeal.



"Thank you LAPD & LAFD for being so caring & focused," he wrote. "Thanks for staying on phone and talking me thru it all (sic). I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug 'em hard, cos you never know when you'll get that 3am call we never want to get (sic)."



Dwayne's father, professional wrestler Rocky Johnson, passed away in 2020 from a pulmonary embolism at the age of 75.