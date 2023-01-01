Octavia Spencer and Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in Nobody Nothing Nowhere

Octavia Spencer, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Lucy Liu have signed up to star in high-concept comedy Nobody Nothing Nowhere.

According to a logline obtained by Deadline, Nobody Nothing Nowhere will tell "the story of Ruth, one of the Non-People, human-looking beings designed and trained for the sole purpose of filling in a realistic world for a bland guy named Dave, the only person that actually exists on Earth. Tired of serving as an extra in someone else's life, Ruth is ready to demand a life of her own."

Rachel Wolther and Alex H. Fischer will direct the movie from their own script, and filming is scheduled to begin this summer.

"Nobody Nothing Nowhere is a wholly original feature film that presents a world and its characters in an entirely unique way," Spencer said in a statement. "Having the opportunity to work with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lucy Liu is a dream come true! It is always a priority for me, and my partners at Orit Entertainment, to produce projects that entertain and bring the light, hope and promise audiences are craving. I am excited to be part of such an inventive and thoughtful project."

Spencer will also produce the project alongside Gordon-Levitt, Liu, Allison Rose Carter and Josh Penn and Michael Gottwald of the Department of Motion Pictures.