Seth Rogen admits Marvel movies are 'just not for me'

Seth Rogen has admitted he doesn't watch Marvel movies.

In an interview with Total Film magazine published on Thursday, the Superbad star and The Boys executive producer credited the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his subversive superhero show's appeal, but confessed that he doesn't watch films from Marvel Studios itself.

Seth acknowledged that The Boys would "not exist or be interesting" without the existence of Marvel movies, before adding that the cinematic universe is too "geared toward" children for his taste.

"I think that (Marvel Studios boss) Kevin Feige is a brilliant guy, and I think a lot of the filmmakers he's hired to make these movies are great filmmakers," Seth said. "But as someone who doesn't have children... It is kind of geared toward kids, you know? There are times where I will forget."

He continued, "I'll watch one of these things, as an adult with no kids, and be like, 'Oh, this is just not for me.'"

Seth is also hitting headlines for a joke he made about his 2007 movie Superbad and high school-set films in a recent interview with People.

Referring to his 20-year-old The Fabelmans costar Gabriel LaBelle, he said, "What's crazy is that Gabe LaBelle is like, 19 years old and his and his friends' favourite movie is Superbad."

He then joked, "So it never changed for some reason. No one's made a good high school movie since then."