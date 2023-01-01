Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker engaged

Vanessa Hudgens is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend Cole Tucker.



Sources close to the couple told TMZ on Thursday that the baseball star popped the question to the High School Musical actress at the end of 2022 and she said yes.



Neither Vanessa nor Cole has commented on the reports.



The 34-year-old first sparked dating rumours with Cole, 26, in November 2020 when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles and they made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day in February 2021.



Vanessa met Cole during a virtual meditation group on Zoom during the Covid-19 pandemic and sent him a private message after the session.



"I'm such a go-getter - if I want something or someone, I'm going after 'em!" she said on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021. "I fully just slid into his DMs (direct messages) and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you...!'



"I think there's no shame in making the first move... Why wait for someone else to give you what you want...? Go after what you want, let him know!"



Vanessa previously dated her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron from 2005 to 2010 and Elvis actor Austin Butler between 2011 and early 2020.