Sylvester Stallone and his family to star in new reality series

Sylvester Stallone and his family have signed up to star in a new reality show.

Paramount+ officials announced on Thursday that the Rocky actor will star in The Family Stallone alongside his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and their daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

"After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad," the press release reads. "This new series starring Stallone's three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood's most famous families."

In addition to following Sylvester's dual roles as a father and actor, The Family Stallone will also follow Jennifer as she works on the wellness brand Serious Skin Care, Sophia and Sistine as they host their podcast and Sistine and Scarlet as they hope to break into Hollywood. Scarlet already appears alongside her father in the Paramount+ show Tulsa King.

The Family Stallone, an eight-part series, will debut on Paramount+ this spring.

The show comes several months after Jennifer filed for divorce from Sylvester after 25 years of marriage in August, but she halted the process in October after they decided to reconcile.