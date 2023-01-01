Antonio Banderas was gobsmacked to be working with Harrison Ford

Antonio Banderas found it "beautiful" working with his idol Harrison Ford.

The 62-year-old star features in the upcoming movie 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' and was astonished to be collaborating with the legendary actor - who is reprising his role as Indy for the final time in the blockbuster.

Speaking on the Inside Total Film podcast, Antonio said: "It was beautiful to just be close to him.

"Some interviewers today, they say to me, 'Oh my God, I was seven when 'Shrek 2' came out, and so now I'm 27 and interviewing you and I've been watching your movies since that time.'

"But the same thing happened to me with Harrison. I remember the first time I saw 'Indiana Jones', and I flipped out. So just being there, it was beautiful."

The Spanish actor stressed that he only has a "very little" part in the movie, which is due to hit cinemas in June.

Banderas said: "My character is very little. He's not a bad guy, he's a friend of Indiana, helping at some point in the movie. But it's not very big."

The 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' star will always take pride in the fact that his name is attached to an 'Indiana Jones' film, even if the work was a complicated process as he was performing in the theatre show 'Company' in his native Spain during filming.

Antonio - who has daughter Stella, 26, with his ex-wife Melanie Griffith - said: "And at the same time, I'm performing 'Company', a musical that I was doing and am still doing - tonight I have to go to the theatre. We have two weeks to go.

"But I was just performing here (in Madrid), and because of the COVID situation, (I was going) back to London, back to Spain, back to London, back to Spain, back to London. I had no resting days at the theatre, because I had to travel. So it was tricky.

"But, just to be there. Just that my name is attached to 'Indiana Jones', is something that - I don't know. If my daughter has a baby someday, I can tell her, 'Hey, Grandpa did a movie with Indiana Jones.'"