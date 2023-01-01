Austin Butler 'probably damaged' his vocal cords making Elvis

Austin Butler has admitted he "probably damaged" his vocal cords singing like Elvis Presley in Elvis.



The 31-year-old actor has been teased for months over the fact he still speaks with a Southern Elvis-like drawl, despite wrapping production on Baz Luhrmann's biographical drama almost two years ago.



During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, Austin addressed his new accent and insisted it is slowly disappearing, although he noted that playing Elvis may have caused him some damage.



"I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing. One song took 40 takes!" he exclaimed.



After winning the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama prize at the Golden Globes in January, Austin told reporters in the press room, "I don't think I sound like him still... But I guess I must because I hear it a lot."



He explained that the Elvis accent is still lingering because he spent three years during which nailing the music icon's voice was his "only focus in life".



In a recent interview with USA Today, his Dune: Part Two co-star Dave Bautista insisted Austin did not sound like Elvis when he portrayed Feyd-Rautha in the sci-fi sequel.



"I don't know who this guy was, but it's not Austin Butler. It's not Elvis," the Guardians of the Galaxy star said. "His voice is different, his look is different. Everything about his demeanour is terrifying."



Austin is nominated for the Best Actor Oscar for his performance alongside Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and Bill Nighy (Living). The winner will be announced on 12 March.